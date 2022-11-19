Imran Khan claims Army chief Bajwa, President Alvi discussed early elections: report

November 19, 2022 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - Islamabad

Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that President Arif Alvi has met Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss immediate and transparent elections.

Earlier today, President Alvi said that he will follow through on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice regarding the high-level appointment of the next Pakistan Army chief and he could not create hurdles in the much-anticipated process.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that Mr. Khan made the claim during an informal discussion with senior journalists in Lahore, where he also spoke about the next army chief's appointment.

Gen. Bajwa is scheduled to retire on November 29.

"Appointment of the chief of the armed forces should be done like that of the Supreme Court's chief justice," Mr. Khan said, according to the sources.

Mr. Khan, also Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, also said that the incumbent government was making proposed amendments to the Army Act for its own benefit, the report said.

"The proposed amendment to the Army Act will be challenged in the Supreme Court," Mr. Khan said, adding that he has not met General Bajwa in Lahore.

"I will lead the long march myself from Rawalpindi," he said.

Responding to a question about the possibility of becoming the next prime minister, Mr. Khan said that he will only become the premier if he gets complete powers, the report said.

"It cannot be that one person has authority and someone else has the responsibility," sources quoted Mr. Khan as saying.

Mr. Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a U.S.-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. The U.S. has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, is seeking fresh general elections.

However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is opposed to holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November. Mr. Khan has announced that he will join the long march in Rawalpindi.