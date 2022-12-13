Imran Khan asks party workers to step up political activities to face possible snap polls

December 13, 2022 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Islamabad

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a U.S.-led conspiracy targeting him

PTI

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan addresses his supporters during a rally, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. File | Photo Credit: AP

Imran Khan has urged the leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to organise protest rallies in their constituencies and muster public support to force the government into announcing early general elections.

Addressing a meeting with parliamentarians from the Rawalpindi division on Monday, Mr. Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asked the party leaders to be in "election mode" and step up their political activities to win the trust of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Pakistan PM Sharif offers olive branch to Khan, says he is ready to set differences aside

During the meeting, party sources told the Dawn newspaper that the former prime minister floated the idea of disbanding the Punjab Assembly in the first phase and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the second one. The leaders, however, asked him to disband all the Assemblies at the same time to enable the announcement of early polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Khan asked the parliamentarians to continue holding protest rallies and use them as a part of the election campaign to woo voters.

During the meeting, the PTI chairman also suggested appearing before the National Assembly speaker for verification of their resignations, the report said.

Mr. Khan has been holding many backchannel talks with the ruling dispensation for calling early elections. He has also threatened to dissolve the Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces if a date for the general election was not announced by December 20.

ALSO READ
Imran Khan's party threatens to dissolve Punjab and KPK Assemblies if govt fails to announce election dates by December 20

The incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has ruled out early elections. The current term of the National Assembly will end in August 2024.

The former prime minister met his economic team at Lahore's Zaman Park residence to take stock of the economic situation of the cash-strapped country.

Mr. Khan warned that the negative trajectory of the economy would “affect the entire nation as well as the state and security institutions” and urged the Pakistan Army to “seriously think about the prevailing precarious economic situation”.

He proposed that the only way to get out of the economic quagmire was to hold early elections.

“Pakistan's economy solely depends on political stability in the country," he was quoted as saying during the meeting by the newspaper.

The PTI chairman also urged the business community, industrialists, exporters, farmers and overseas Pakistanis to raise their voices, otherwise, he said, they would equally be responsible for the country’s movement towards default.

“If I see there is no stability in the country for at least three to five years, I will not invest in Pakistan and instead stock up on dollars or buy gold to secure my capital,” the former premier explained.

Mr. Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a U.S.-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

The former cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US