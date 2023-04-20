ADVERTISEMENT

Imran Khan ally becomes “Prime Minister” of PoK

April 20, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Islamabad

The top post fell vacant last week after former "premier" Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan was disqualified by the region’s high court over maligning the top judiciary

PTI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, a lawmaker from former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was elected as the "Prime Minister" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on April 20.

Mr. Haq, who was the Speaker of the region's Assembly, got the trust of all 48 members present in the house as all major parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, rallied behind him.

His predecessor was disqualified in a dramatic move by the high court in the region on April 11 for committing contempt of court by criticising the top judiciary in a public speech.

Earlier on April 17, an Assembly session held to elect a new "Prime Minister" was adjourned without any polling taking place.

Sardar Tanveer at a function in Islamabad had indirectly blamed the judiciary for affecting the functioning of his government and interfering in the domain of the executive through the grant of stay orders.

Though he appeared before the court and tendered an apology, but it was not accepted. Later his appeal was also rejected by the region's apex court.

