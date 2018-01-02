Imran gets bail in cases of 2014 attack on PTV headquarters

Pakistan’s opposition leader Imran Khan was today granted bail by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here in cases of attack on the state-run Pakistan Television headquarters building in 2014.

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is accused of inciting violence and attack on the PTV building and police during a 104-days anti-government protests.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved Mr. Khan’s anticipatory bail plea after hearing the arguments of the defence and the prosecution, a court official said.

In August 2014, PTI supporters and its ally the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) allegedly attacked properties in Islamabad’s Red Zone, including those of state institutions.

Mr. Khan is also accused of attacking police officer, Senior Superintendent of Police Asmatullah Junejo.

Following the court’s order, Mr. Khan told reporters that the decision proves that he was sadiq (truthful) and ameen (righteous), “not a terrorist”.

“I am a ladla [darling] of the law because I abide by it,” Mr. Khan said, and took the opportunity to attack the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and “lack of transparency”.

“Nawaz Sharif could not have withstood half of the scrutiny that I went through,” he added, referring to the trial against him in the Supreme Court in which he was acquitted last year.

“There are cases against me because I am holding them [Sharifs] accountable,” Mr. Khan said, adding I have never stolen anything in my life.

In December last year, the PTI chief had moved the court for the cases to be transferred to a civil court, but his plea was turned down.

Earlier in the day, his lawyer Babar Awan tried to convince the court that the PTI chief should not be named in the case, arguing that he was not named in the statements by Ihe police officials who were attacked by the protesters.

In November 2017, the PTI chief had surrendered before the ATC in four cases regarding the sit-ins after the court ordered to confiscate his movable and immovable assets.

After his surrender, the court withdrew Mr. Khan’s arrest warrants and granted pre-arrest interim bail.

Reacting to Mr. Khan’s bail order, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that the court’s verdict shows preferential treatment to Mr. Khan.