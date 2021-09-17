‘Immediate action needed to limit global warming’

A new climate change report out on Thursday shows that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will be impossible without immediate, largescale emissions cuts, the UN chief said.

The ‘United in Science 2021’ report, published by a range of UN agencies and scientific partners just weeks before the COP26 climate summit, said that climate change and its impacts were accelerating. And a temporary reduction in carbon emissions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had done nothing to slow the relentless warming, the report found.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the report’s findings were “an alarming appraisal of just how far off course we are” in meeting the Paris goals. COP26will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.