ADVERTISEMENT

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

September 19, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - WASHINGTON

Questions had swirled over whether the earthquake in the High Atlas Mountains would disrupt plans for the meetings in Morocco's Marrakech

Reuters

File picture of the logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on its building in Washington | Photo Credit: AP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have decided to hold their annual meetings in Morocco in October despite a recent earthquake that killed more than 2,900 people, it was announced on Monday.

The decision, made by senior IMF and World Bank officials, came at the request of Moroccan authorities, who had pressed the global institutions to proceed with the October 9 to 15 gathering in Marrakech, just 72 km from the site of the 6.8-magnitude quake on September 8.

Questions had swirled over whether the earthquake in the High Atlas Mountains would disrupt plans for the meetings in Morocco's tourist hub of Marrakech, which are expected to bring some 10,000-15,000 to the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US