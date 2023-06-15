HamberMenu
IMF warns Kazakhstan to stick to tight monetary policy

Risks for the economy include slower growth of trading partners, further declines in the price of crude, and disruptions to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) export pipeline

June 15, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - ASTANA

Reuters
Against the backdrop of external uncertainty and growing state spending, the Fund warned that policy should remain tight in 2023 until inflation is controlled | File

Against the backdrop of external uncertainty and growing state spending, the Fund warned that policy should remain tight in 2023 until inflation is controlled | File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kazakhstan's Central Bank may have to stick to a tight monetary policy stance against the backdrop of elevated external uncertainty and growing state spending, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on June 15.

The Central Bank said this month it could consider cutting its key rate in the coming months, but the IMF said, "Policy should remain tight in 2023 until inflation is firmly on a downward trend and inflation expectations are re-anchored."

Also Read | Central Asian foreign policy multi-vectorism pays off

Risks for the economy of the oil-rich Central Asian nation include slower growth of trading partners, further declines in the price of crude, and disruptions to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) export pipeline, the IMF said.

Secondary sanctions and social tension that could surge again to delay fiscal consolidation and reforms, were additional factors, it added.

Also Read | Understanding the protests in Kazakhstan

"The expansion of public spending in the revised 2023 budget is substantial," the Fund's mission said in a statement after visiting Kazakhstan. "With the economy already experiencing strong growth in the initial months of the year, the additional stimulus risks delaying fiscal consolidation and undermining efforts to contain inflation," it cautioned.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan / economy, business and finance / central bank / international organisation / inflation and deflation / money and monetary policy

