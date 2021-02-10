Watch: ‘I’m not a cat,’ says Texas lawyer as judge helps him remove Zoom filter

A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.
Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a Tuesday video conference of a civil forfeiture court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.
“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton said.
“I can see that,” replied Mr. Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa from which Ponton was calling.
The short video clip, which was shared online by Mr. Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.
The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”
In an interview, Mr. Ponton said he has fielded calls from around the world and has been booked for national television.
“I always wanted to be famous for being a great lawyer. Now I’m famous for appearing in court as a cat," he told The Associated Press.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath