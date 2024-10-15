‘If proven, would be very concerning’: New Zealand Foreign Minister amid India-Canada tensions

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Canada had briefed New Zealand on the criminal investigation into violence against members of its South Asian community amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

“The alleged criminal conduct outlined publicly by Canadian law enforcement authorities, if proven, would be very concerning,” Mr. Peters said in a post on X.

He added, “At the same time, we do not comment on the details of ongoing criminal investigations, in New Zealand or abroad, other than to note that it is important that the rule of law and judicial processes be respected and followed.”

This comes after Canada accused India of making a “fundamental error,” as an escalating row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil last year saw both countries expel each other’s Ambassadors.

India has since ordered the expulsion of six top Canadian diplomats, including the acting High Commissioner, and said it had withdrawn its envoy from Canada, contradicting Canada’s statement that it had expelled the envoy.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since last year, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in his country.