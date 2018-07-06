ICJ asked to rule in Qatari airspace row

more-in

The bitter fight between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours took a new twist on Friday as three Middle Eastern countries asked the UN’s top court to resolve a dispute with Doha over sovereign airspace.

Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE on Thursday requested the International Court of Justice to quash a decision in Qatar’s favour, handed down by the UN’s global civil aviation body.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) last week ruled it had the jurisdiction to determine a dispute brought by Qatar, accusing its neighbours of violating an agreement that regulates the free passage of passenger planes through foreign airspace.

The three countries now want the Hague-based court to nullify the ICAO’s ruling, saying its decision was “manifestly flawed and in violation of fundamental principles of due process and the right to be heard.”

“The ICAO council is not competent to adjudicate” the countries said in papers filed before the ICJ. They sought a declaration that the ICAO’s decision is “null and void and without effect.”