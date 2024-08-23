GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iceland volcano erupts again but spares the nearby town of Grindavik for now

A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula

Published - August 23, 2024 10:21 am IST - GRINDAVIK

AP
Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik, Thursday, August, 22, 2024.

Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik, Thursday, August, 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Thursday (August 22, 2024) evening for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The eruption began shortly after 9 p.m. following a series of strong earthquakes and within the hour a 4-kilometer (2.4-mile) fissure cut through the Sundhnúkur crater.

Iceland authorities say the eruption’s effects remain localized with road closures but do not threaten the population.

A volcano in Iceland is erupting for the 3rd time since December, spewing lava into the sky

Halldór Björnsson, head of weather and climate at the Norwegian Meteorological Agency, told the Icelandic news portal Vísir, that unlike previous eruptions, the lava flow is not heading for the town of Grindavik that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after being dormant for 800 years.

Magnús Tuma Guðmundsson, a geophysicist, who flew over the eruption centers this evening told the website that “if this continues like this, Grindavík is not in danger because of this. Of course, we don’t know what will happen in the near future, but it is likely that this has reached its peak and then it will start to subside like the other eruptions.”

As news of the eruption spread, hundreds of curious onlookers drove to nearby vantage points for a view of the stunning natural phenomenon that has become a key tourism attraction.

“We just thought that it was the northern lights," said Mahnoor Ali visiting from Maryland in the US. "It’s like the coolest thing I’ve seen in my whole life, honestly.”

Friends Ameerul Awalludin from Malaysia and Shohei Miyamito from Japan were with an Icelandic friend when they heard the news and quickly rushed to near the eruption.

“We have like a volcano as well," said Miyamito, but “we cannot see lava like this.”

The eruption is not expected to impact air travel.

Related Topics

Iceland / natural disasters / volcanic eruption

