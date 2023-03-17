ADVERTISEMENT

ICC judges issue arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine

March 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - The Hague

The Court has also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Mr. Putin’s office, on similar allegations.

AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo Credit: AP

 The International Criminal Court said on March 17, 2023 it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Mr. Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

It also issued a warrant on March 17 for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

A possible trial of any Russians at the ICC remains a long way off, as Moscow does recognise the court’s jurisdiction and does not extradite its nationals.

Ukraine also is not a member of the court, but it has granted the ICC jurisdiction over its territory and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children”.

The court statement said that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility” for the child abductions “for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others (and) for his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts”.

On March 16, a U.N.-backed inquiry cited Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, among potential issues that amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

The sweeping investigation also found crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian territory, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a “filtration” system aimed at singling out Ukrainians for detention, and torture and inhumane detention conditions.

But on March 17, the ICC put the face of Mr. Putin on the child abduction allegations.

