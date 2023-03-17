HamberMenu
ICC judges issue arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine

Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.

March 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - The Hague

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo Credit: AP

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on March 17, 2023 against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.

The ICC issued the warrant for Mr. Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Earlier this week Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.

Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.

