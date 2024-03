March 09, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as “professional and frank”, the IAEA said on Friday, March 8, 2024.

It said the talks focused on the importance of reducing the still significant nuclear security risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT