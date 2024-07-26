GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘I will not be silent’: Kamala Harris presses Netanyahu over humanitarian situation in Gaza

The U.S. Vice President’s remarks, which were sharp and serious in tone, reflected what could be a shift from President Joe Biden in how she deals with the Israeli Prime Minister.

Published - July 26, 2024 05:07 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive before a meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, on July 25, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive before a meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, on July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Kamala Harris sharply pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about the humanitarian situation in Gaza in “frank” talks that were watched for signs of how she might shift American policy about Israel if she becomes president.

'Miracle' baby born in Gaza after airstrike kills heavily pregnant mother

“Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters,” Ms. Harris told reporters after the meeting. She said she raised her serious concerns about the scale of human suffering in Gaza.

“I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there,” she said. “I will not be silent.”

Shift from Biden’s approach

Ms. Harris’ remarks, which were sharp and serious in tone, reflected what could be a shift from President Joe Biden in how she deals with Mr. Netanyahu.

Hours earlier, Mr. Biden pressed for a ceasefire to the 9-month-old war in Gaza in his first face-to-face talks with Netanyahu since the president traveled to Israel days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and pledged American support.

Netanyahu gives fiery speech to U.S. Congress, seeking support for war in Gaza

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said gaps remain between Israel and the Hamas militants who run the Palestinian enclave in the drive for a ceasefire but “we are closer now than we’ve been before.”

“Both sides have to make compromises,” Mr. Kirby said.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said: “I think the message from the American side in that meeting will be that we need to get this deal over the line.”

The visit coincides with a shift in American politics. On Sunday, Mr. Biden, 81, stepped aside from the U.S. presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats and endorsed Harris for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Families of hostages

The White House was ringed with extra security fencing to protect against protesters on Thursday.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu earlier met together with the families of American hostages held by Hamas. Representatives for the families told reporters after the meeting that they were hoping for a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home.

“We came today with a sense of urgency,” said Jonathan Dekel-Chen. He said they were more optimistic of a deal since the first release of Israeli hostages from a previous ceasefire.

