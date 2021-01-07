‘I really don’t know why she decided to do this’: Mother-in-law of the woman shot dead in U.S. Capitol

Photo credit Twitter/Ashli Babbitt

Washington

07 January 2021 12:09 IST

The woman who died on Wednesday of a bullet wound during the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol was shot by police, authorities said.

The dead woman was identified in U.S. media as Ashli Babbitt, a backer of the President from San Diego, California who had served in the United States Air Force.

She was shot amid chaotic and violent scenes inside the Capitol building, where some security personnel drew their guns to protect lawmakers as protesters advanced.

“She was a strong supporter of President Trump,” San Diego TV station KUSI reported, citing the woman's husband.

Babbitt identified herself as a veteran on her Twitter account and noted her love for the U.S. She had recently retweeted messages in support of Mr. Trump and from those coming to Washington for Wednesday's rally.

“Nothing will stop us....they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours....dark to light!,” she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I really don't know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law reportedly told the station about her trip to Washington to join pro-Trump protests.

Washington police chief Robert Contee said three other people, one woman and two men, had died on Wednesday in the area around the Capitol, but did not link those deaths to the violence.