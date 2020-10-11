International

‘I am immune’ from COVID-19, says Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House, in Washington on October 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies.

Also read: Coronavirus | Donald Trump, likely still contagious, back at White House

Mr. Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape,” Mr. Trump said on Fox News Channel. “It seems like I'm immune. I can go way out of the basement.”

Related Topics
Coronavirus
US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 8:40:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/i-no-longer-has-covid-19-and-is-not-transmission-risk-says-donald-trump/article32827810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY