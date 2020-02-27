I am the real Putin, vetoed use of body double: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged he was offered the chance to use a body double to make appearances in public for security reasons, but said he vetoed the offer and never used one.
Mr. Putin, 67, who has dominated Russian politics for more than two decades, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories in Russia — all of them unsubstantiated — that he uses a body double or even a small army of them.
During an interview with TASS news agency aired on Thursday, Mr. Putin was shown a list of popular Internet searches purportedly associated with his name, one of which was entitled ”Putin body double evidence”.
Asked “Are you real?” by the interviewer, Mr. Putin replied ”Yes” before going on to deny that he uses a lookalike for public appearances for his own safety.
But he said he had been offered the opportunity.
“I declined these body doubles....,” he said.
