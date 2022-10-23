I am standing to be British Prime Minister, says Rishi Sunak

British former Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Britain’s former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on October 23, 2022 he was standing to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis,” he said on Twitter.

“That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.”

Mr. Sunak was defeated by Ms. Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

Even before declaring on October 23, 2022, Mr. Sunak had received more support from Conservative lawmakers than his rivals — former defence minister Penny Mordaunt and Johnson, who is attempting a comeback.

Mr. Sunak quit Johnson’s government in July, helping trigger a rebellion that bought him down.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he said in a statement.

“I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems.”

In an accompanying vision statement, Mr. Sunak highlighted his track record of serving in the Cabinet, helping to steer the economy through the toughest of times with the COVID pandemic.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities — if we make the right choice — are phenomenal. I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto,” he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)