I am standing to be British Prime Minister, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak had received more support from Conservative lawmakers than his rivals

Reuters LONDON
October 23, 2022 15:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

British former Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak. File | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on October 23, 2022 he was standing to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis,” he said on Twitter.

Also Read
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for Tory leadership

“That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sunak was defeated by Ms. Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

Even before declaring on October 23, 2022, Mr. Sunak had received more support from Conservative lawmakers than his rivals — former defence minister Penny Mordaunt and Johnson, who is attempting a comeback.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Sunak quit Johnson’s government in July, helping trigger a rebellion that bought him down.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he said in a statement.

“I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems.”

In an accompanying vision statement, Mr. Sunak highlighted his track record of serving in the Cabinet, helping to steer the economy through the toughest of times with the COVID pandemic.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities — if we make the right choice — are phenomenal. I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto,” he tweeted.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done. I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app