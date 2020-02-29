I always believed I would be freed: Bibi

Asia Bibi, the Pakistani-Christian woman who was cleared by the country’s Supreme Court of blasphemy charges after spending eight years on death row, has said that she always believed she would be freed.

In an interview to the BBC on Friday, Ms. Bibi, who now lives in Canada, said she hoped she would be able to return to Pakistan one day as she recounted her suffering inside the jail and mistreatment at the hands of the prison guards.

Ms. Bibi, who was in France to promote her memoir Enfin Libre! (Finally Free), written with French journalist Anne-Isabelle Tollet, said that her Christian faith helped her through the ordeal. “They said change your faith, and you’ll be freed. But I said no. I will live my sentence. With my faith,” she said.

Ms. Bibi said that she always believed she would be freed.

Ms. Bibi called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to free anyone unjustly accused or convicted of blasphemy and to ensure that the charges are investigated properly.

Despite her ordeal, Ms. Bibi said she still felt positively about Pakistan and hoped to return there one day.