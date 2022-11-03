Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize in Central America

Hurricane Lisa has made landfall on the Caribbean coast of Belize

AP MEXICO CITY
November 03, 2022 05:20 IST

Damaged palm trees sit after Hurricane Lisa bore down on Belize City on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported in a bulletin, predicting it will later move across the jungles of northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico, in west Landivar suburb, Belize City, Belize on November 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hurricane Lisa made landfall Wednesday near Belize City, in the Central American nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) at landfall. The storm's center was about 10 miles (15 kilometers) southwest of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Belize's National Emergency Management Organization said the storm was expected to come ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City, but warned that "residents across the country are reminded to be prepared.”

Einer Gomez, the assistant manager at Ramon's Village Resort in San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, just off the coast of Belize, said a light rain had started to fall and there was some storm surge, but no high winds yet.

“All the guests that are in the beachfront units have been relocated" to less exposed rooms, and beach furniture had been secured, Gomez said. “Everyone is just waiting for it too pass."

Lisa was forecast to cross Belize into northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on Belize, the Bay Islands, northern Guatemala, the eastern portion of Mexico's Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.

A hurricane warning was posted for Roatan island and the other Bay Islands of Honduras as well as the coast of Belize north and the southern coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya.

Lisa could re-emerge into the Gulf of Mexico, but as a tropical depression.

Far out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Martin rose to hurricane strength Wednesday, but forecasters said it posed no immediate threat to land.

Martin had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (110 kph). It was centered about 790 miles (1,270 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving to the east-northeast at 26 mph (43 kph).

