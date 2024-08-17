Hurricane Ernesto barrels toward Bermuda as wealthy British territory prepares for storm

Hurricane Ernesto charged toward Bermuda on Friday (August 16, 2024) as officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.

The Category 2 storm located 125 miles (205km) south-southwest of Bermuda was packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph). It was moving north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).

Ernesto’s large eye will likely be very near or over Bermuda on Saturday (August 17, 2024) morning. Tropical storm conditions — including strong winds and life-threatening floods — began on Friday (August 16, 2024) and are expected to continue through Saturday (August 17, 2024) night, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the centre said.

The storm was forecast to dump between 6 and 9 inches of rain. Forecasters noted that Ernesto was a large hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 75 miles (120km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 275 miles (445km).

In preparation for the storm, officials in the wealthy British territory announced they would suspend public transportation and close the airport by Friday (August 16, 2024) night.

National Security Minister Michael Weeks warned of dangerous weather conditions starting late Friday (August 16, 2024). “Hurricane Ernesto seriously threatens our community,” he said. “This is not a storm to be taken lightly.”

On Friday (August 16, 2024) afternoon, Bermuda’s Electric Light Company reported more than 3,000 customers were without power. Dangerous surf and rip currents are also possible in the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Atlantic Canada during the next few days, according to the centre.

Bermuda is an archipelago of 181 tiny islands whose land mass makes up roughly the size of Manhattan.

According to AccuWeather, it’s uncommon for the eye of a hurricane to make landfall. It noted that since 1850, only 11 of 130 tropical storms that have come within 100 miles (160km) of Bermuda have made landfall.

The island is a renowned offshore financial Centre with sturdy construction, and given its elevation, storm surge is not as problematic as it is with low-lying islands.

Ernesto previously battered the northeast Caribbean, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power or water in Puerto Rico after swiping past the U.S. territory as a tropical storm.

More than 200,000 out of nearly 1.5 million clients were still without power more than two days after the storm. Another 170,000 were without water as the National Weather Service issued yet another severe heat advisory, warning of “dangerously hot and humid conditions.”

“It’s not easy,” said Andrés Cabrera, 60, who lives in the north coastal city of Carolina and had no water or power. Like many on the island, he could not afford a generator or solar panels. Mr. Cabrera said he was relying for relief only “on the wind that comes in from the street.”

Officials said they hoped to restore power to 90% of nearly 1.5 million customers in Puerto Rico by Sunday (August 18, 2024) but have not said when they expect power to be fully restored.

Of 152 locations of critical infrastructure without electricity that are being prioritised, 36 now have power, said Juan Saca, president of Luma Energy, a private company that operates the transmission and distribution of power on the island.

In the neighbouring U.S. Virgin Islands, crews also were working to restore power, with 80% of customers back online.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm and the third hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes.