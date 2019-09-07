International

Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 43: media

A woman is overcome as she looks at her house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Friday Sept. 6, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access.

A woman is overcome as she looks at her house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Friday Sept. 6, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The Washington Post reported that 35 people died in the storm on the Abacos Islands and eight in Grand Bahama. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has risen to 43, according to media reports late on Friday.

NBC, citing a representative for Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, said the official count is now 43 and the number is expected to rise significantly.

The Washington Post reported that 35 people died in the storm on the Abacos Islands and eight in Grand Bahama. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
cyclones
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 10:15:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/hurricane-dorian-death-toll-in-bahamas-rises-to-43-media/article29359579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY