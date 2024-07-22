ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over 'mock trial' Miniseries

Published - July 22, 2024 10:57 am IST

The dismissal of the suit comes hours after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats.

Reuters

Hunter Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit against Fox News for publishing nude photos and videos of him in a fictionalised "mock trial" show focussed on his foreign dealings, according to a court filing by his lawyers on July 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing did not give a reason for the voluntary dismissal of the suit. ABC News reported that Hunter, who is the son of President Joe Biden, dropped the suit with the intention of refiling it against new defendants, citing a person familiar with the younger Biden's legal strategy.

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

A spokesperson for Fox News Media told news website Axios the company was reiterating previous comments that the lawsuit was "politically motivated" and "devoid of merit."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers for Hunter Biden and Fox News and media representatives for Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fox aired "The Trial of Hunter Biden: A Mock Trial for the American People" on its Fox Nation streaming platform in October 2022 but took it down in April this year under the threat of a lawsuit by Hunter Biden's attorneys. Hunter Biden filed the lawsuit earlier this month.

Joe Biden’s son Hunter indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe

The TV series depicted a fictional trial of Hunter Biden on illegal foreign lobbying and bribery charges, crimes he has not been indicted for and includes photos and videos of Biden in the nude and engaged in sex acts, according to the lawsuit.

The dismissal of the suit comes hours after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US