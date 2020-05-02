Hunted by a virus, ignored by government

After working for 12 straight hours, Everaldo Fonseca, 62, rushed to see his wife at a hospital in Gravatai in Rio Grande de Sul State. During the night, as he sat by his sick wife’s bed, a nurse’s phone went missing. Soon, a crowd formed around the lanky, black man. He was dragged out and beaten as his wife ran after him and collapsed. A few hours later, the nurse found the phone in her office and “apologised” to Mr. Fonseca for any “misunderstanding”. By that time, his wife was dead. “Not even a dog deserves to go through this... I thought things like this used to happen 50 or 100 years ago,” said Mr. Fonseca. “They told us that black people are not citizens.”

As the coronavirus roars through Brazil, with a high case fatality rate, its racial fault-line is rattling. Amid the deluge of news about the virus, which has infected 92,000 and killed 6,400 people so far, the cries of a poor, black man barely made headlines.

But these numbers hide an inconvenient truth: the virus is killing black people in large numbers; and they are being pushed to the brink by the government.

Like in the U.S., the deadly virus is making a distinction on the basis of race in Brazil too. According to the Ministry of Health data, the virus is more lethal among black and brown people, who form 52% of the population. While these groups form just 23% of those hospitalised with infections, they account for 35% of fatalities. With the whites, according to government figures, the situation is opposite: 73% of hospitalised cases but 62% of deaths. “The blacks and brown generally have a worse social condition. This population is often malnourished, not monitored medically and more likely to have other co-morbidities,” said Dr. Patricia Tavares, a longevity expert in Sao Paulo.

While blacks (Afro-Brazilians) and browns (a mix of Africans and Europeans) form the majority of Brazilian population, they mostly live in the poorer areas on the margins of cities. As the virus was brought here by upper- and middle-class people who travelled abroad during the pandemic, most victims are still white. But the infection is trickling down fast, especially in Sao Paulo. According to a study by the Faculty of Medical Sciences, blacks living in Sao Paulo “have a 62% greater chance of dying from COVID-19 than whites”.

Spread across States

Brazil reported its first COVID-19 case in Sao Paulo on February 25. For a few weeks, the virus circulated only in the rich areas. But in the past two months, with just 50% of the population practising social isolation, the virus has spread across States and cities and invaded the poor communities on the periphery. A study released last week by the Sao Paulo Mayor revealed two dangerous trends: neighbourhoods with the highest number of deaths were all located on the periphery where tiny houses are packed closely along narrow lanes; and a lot of victims in these areas were over 40 and under 60 years of age. “We do not have masks. We can’t practice social isolation as we need to go out and work,” says Edson Moreno, 34, a computer technician who lives in a community on the east side. “People have been standing in long queues outside the banks for hours to get $150 emergency aid promised by the government. You won’t get the money, but you will get the virus.”

Brazil had more than 11 million unemployed people before the COVID-19 crisis. Another six million have been added to the figure as its economy goes south. Millions are desperate for some help. After much dithering, the federal government decided last month to grant $220 to poor families. Only half of this money has reached the needy as President Jair Bolsonaro delayed signing the order and technical glitches blocked the transfer of money. “The President is forcing us to work by denying the aid. Bolsonaro keeps saying the government doesn’t have money. They never have money for the black people,” says Mr. Moreno.

As if to add insult to injury, Mr. Bolsonaro on Monday met a federal Congressman, who is the son of an evangelical missionary, and a top Treasury officer to discuss how to “give a break” to the church on its debts. The evangelicals make less than 30% of Brazil’s population but form the core of Mr. Bolsonaro’s political base. Groups linked to some of these churches have been accused of attacking Afro-Brazilian religious sites. In 2019, after Mr. Bolsonaro assumed the presidency, there was a spike in hate crimes as more than 100 such places of worship came under attack. As COVID-19 hunts them, Brazil’s blacks get ignored by their government.

Shobhan Saxena is a journalist based in Sao Paulo