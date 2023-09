September 13, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - BUDAPEST

Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grains imports if the EU does not extend an existing ban that expires on Sept. 15, Hungary's Farm Minister said on September 13.

Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said in a Facebook post that this new national ban would apply to a wider range of Ukrainian products than the current measures.

