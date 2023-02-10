HamberMenu
Hungary bends on university row to unlock EU funds

The government insists that the new model helps to modernise higher education by facilitating cooperation with the private sector.

February 10, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - Budapest

AFP
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban | File Photo

Hungary said Thursday that several government ministers will resign from university foundation boards to meet EU conflict of interest concerns in a bid to unlock education funding from the bloc.

The EU's executive body said in December that 21 Hungarian universities operating as public trust foundations would no longer be eligible for the Erasmus grant funds that allow students to spend terms at partner institutions abroad.

The commission had expressed "concerns" over politicians' "involvement in the boards of public interest trusts".

"Hungary is ready to make sensible compromises and deal with Brussels' conflict of interest concerns," Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief-of-staff Gergely Gulyas told reporters in Budapest.

"From February 15th government members will not remain on the boards," he said.

Several government ministers from Mr. Orban's ruling party Fidesz -- including Justice Minister Judit Varga, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Economy Minister Mihaly Varga -- currently sit on foundation-run university boards.

The universities would also not be eligible to apply for funding for the bloc's Horizon Europe research exchange programmes, the European Commission had said.

The 21 universities -- including some of Hungary's top colleges -- were moved into foundation ownership following a 2021 law that critics said was aimed at cementing Fidesz's influence in education.

The government insists that the new model helps to modernise higher education by facilitating cooperation with the private sector.

The commission's decision is part of the wider freezing of EU funds for Hungary over corruption worries.

Budapest and Brussels have been negotiating for months, with the EU locking billions of euros in funds earmarked for Hungary while it presses for anti-corruption reforms.

