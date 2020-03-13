Hundreds take part in pro-democracy march in Bangkok

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters marched in Bangkok on Friday, wearing black T-shirts to mourn the state of Thailand under an Army-aligned government, in the first street protest for several years.
Discontent with the administration of ex-Army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha is seething, with a progressive Opposition party disbanded and the country’s economy faltering as the COVID-19 crisis batters the key tourism industry.
Thailand voted Mr. Prayut’s conservative government into power a year ago. It was the first election since a 2014 coup and held under an Army-scripted Constitution that critics say gave Mr. Prayut an unfair advantage.
The boisterous but peaceful “Black Friday” rally called for the government to quit. “Our families are grassroots people and we’re directly affected by government policy and the failing economy,” said a protester.
