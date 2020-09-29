Watch | Hundreds of whales stranded in Australia’s Tasmania island

29 September 2020 14:51 IST

A video on the stranded whales in Australia

Hundreds of whales are stranded in a remote bay on the Australian island of Tasmania. The incident is believed to be the largest mass stranding ever recorded in Australia. The whales are stuck on a sandbar in Macquarie Harbour. It is on the island’s rugged and sparsely populated west coast. A crew of 60 conservationists, skilled volunteers and local fish farm workers are engaged in the rescue efforts.

