Hundreds of flights across Italy are cancelled amid air transport strike at peak of tourism season

Summertime in Italy is often the peak season for transport strikes, stranding commuters and tourists alike as unions press demands for better work contracts and conditions.

July 15, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Rome

AP
Passengers wait for the check-in of their flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome’s Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, on July 15, 2023.

Passengers wait for the check-in of their flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome’s Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, on July 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Hundreds of flights across Italy were cancelled on July 15, forcing travellers at the peak of tourist season to make alternate plans, after air transport unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage two days following a train strike that paralysed rail service.

This year, the strikes are taking their toll amid a tourism boom following two years of pandemic losses. National carrier ITA said it cancelled 133 flights, most of them domestic but a few to European destinations such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling cancelled dozens of other flights due to the strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport personnel. The website of Naples' airport showed dozens of flights cancelled starting at 10 a.m.

Labour unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto said they called the strike over “absolutely unsatisfactory” contract disagreements with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights.

Ryanair posted a note on its website apologising for cancellations and other disruptions due to the strike that is “beyond our control.” On Thursday, commuters and tourists were stranded at sweltering train stations across the country as a strike by rail workers crippled service including high-speed trains that are usually guaranteed.

