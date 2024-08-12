Hundreds Join Indian Americans Vigil, 'Save Hindus in Bangladesh' in Houston

In a powerful yet peaceful display of solidarity, over 300 Indian Americans and Bangladeshi-origin Hindus gathered at Sugar Land City Hall in Houston on Sunday (August 11, 2024) morning to protest the horrific acts committed by Islamist extremists targeting Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The air was thick with emotion as attendees united for a cause that resonated deeply with their identities and beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers passionately called on the Biden Administration to take immediate and decisive action to prevent further atrocities and to protect vulnerable minority communities in Bangladesh. The recent surge in violence against Hindu communities poses an urgent and alarming threat to peace and stability in the region, and the time to act is now.

The organisers passionately called for immediate protection and safety for all religious minorities in Bangladesh, urging the U.S. government to refuse to remain a silent bystander as these heinous crimes against humanity unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

They encouraged Bangladeshi Hindus to stay vigilant and unite in monitoring the ongoing situation, taking necessary initiatives collectively in any emergency.

The vigil, aptly titled “Save Hindus in Bangladesh,” was organised by the Global Voice for Bangladesh Minorities, an umbrella organisation representing major Houston Hindu groups, including Maitri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, HinduAction, HinduPact, Houston Durgabari Society, ISKCON, Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, and many more.

Participants raised their placards high, bearing passionate messages demanding an end to the violence and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The crowd erupted with fervour as slogans like “Stop Hindu Genocide,” “Stand Up and Speak Out Now,” “Hindu Lives Matter,” and “We Won’t Run, We Won’t Hide, Stop Hindu Genocide” rang out, echoing their urgent plea for justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting the timeless words of Gandhi, “To forgive and accept injustice is cowardice,” along with the poignant words of Martin Luther King Jr., the organisers passionately declared, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Achlesh Amar, one of the speakers representing VHP and HinduAction, addressed the packed crowd with unwavering conviction, proclaiming, “We strongly condemn the assault on the Hindu community for their pluralistic beliefs. We stand united in unwavering solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh. We demand immediate action from the Bangladeshi government to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs!”

Amar also shared a heartfelt statement from Deepti Mahajan, co-convener of HinduPACT. “With the coup in Bangladesh, the 10 million Hindus are sitting on a ticking bomb of genocide,” she warned, her voice trembling with urgency. “Reports from within Bangladesh reveal unimaginable torture, killings, and the burning of Hindu temples, alongside harrowing stories of women subjected to unspeakable abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

This instability poses a grave danger not only to Hindus but also to the very foundations of democracy in countries like India and the U.S. It is an inevitable threat to Hindus in Pakistan as well. We need the eyes and ears of all Western nations focused on this crisis in Asia, and we demand safety for all minorities in Bangladesh!”

A Bangladeshi-origin American woman present at the vigil spoke with palpable emotion, her voice breaking as she shared, “The horrific acts of violence back home are devastating. When we call home and hear about these brutal acts every single day, it tears us apart. So many innocent lives have been lost! Places of worship have been burned or vandalized, and women have been horrifically abused. This must stop now! We cannot stand idly by while our people suffer!”

The gathering was a powerful reminder that the struggle for justice knows no borders. United by love and compassion, they stood together to demand action, to raise their voices against oppression, and to ensure that the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh does not go unheard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.