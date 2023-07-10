Hundreds gather to show support for Thailand's Pita ahead of vote for PM

July 10, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - BANGKOK

Hundreds of supporters of Thailand's leading prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat rallied in the capital on Sunday ahead of a parliamentary vote for a new prime minister next week.

Mr. Pita, the leader of the progressive Move Forward Party, faces an uncertain path to the premiership despite scoring a stunning victory in May's election that saw Thais reject nearly nine years of military-backed government.

He now needs to secure support from an unelected Senate to become the premier to replace incumbent Prayuth Chan-ocha in the vote set for July 13.

His eight-party alliance together has 312 seats in parliament, but he needs at least 376 votes in a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature, which includes the 250-member upper house appointed during military rule.

Mr. Pita said talks with senators were being held and that they should not vote against the will of the people.

"We're asking them to vote for democracy, for the majority, and to return normalcy to Thai politics, so we can finally move forward," he told orange-clad supporters on Sunday.

Supporter Jaturong Soisri, 28, said the voting day "will decide where our future will lead. We have to unite together".

