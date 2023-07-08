Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots

Police dispersed the crowd from Paris's huge Place de la Republique, sending several hundred people towards the wide Boulevard Magenta, where they were seen marching peacefully.
The Paris police department said in a decision published on its website that it had banned the planned demonstration, citing a "context of tensions".
"We still enjoy freedom of expression in France, but freedom of assembly, in particular, is under threat", said Felix Bouvarel, a health worker who came to the gathering in spite of the ban which he called "shocking."
French riot police officers walk next to a vehicle upside down during the fifth day of protests in Paris, France, on July 2, 2023.
A vehicle is seen upside down during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Paris, France, on July 2, 2023.
The mother of killed 17-year-old Nahel, at left on truck, gestures during a march for Nahel, on June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The killing of Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France.
People demonstrate in Concorde on June 30, 2023 in Paris, France.
A person reacts while a police officer holds a baton during protests in Paris, France, on July 2, 2023.
Firefighters extinguish an overturned burning car after clashes erupted during a memorial march for French teenager Nahel, shot by police during a traffic control stop several days ago, on June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, France.
Police detain young people during the fifth night of protests in the Champs Elysees area, in Paris, France, on July 2, 2023.
Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, on July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
A container burns as people protest following the death of Nahel, in Paris, France, on June 30, 2023
Protesters clash with police, following the death of Nahel in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, on June 29, 2023.
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 30: People demonstrate in Concorde on June 30, 2023 in Paris, France.
A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, on July 1, 2023.
Protesters hold a banner which reads "Rest in peace, Nahel" as they attend a march in tribute to Nahel, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, on June 29, 2023.
A firefighter extinguishes fire from a car, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France, on June 30, 2023.
People look at a building of the Tessi group, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France, on June 30, 2023.
Youth light flares on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, on June 30, 2023.
Authorities also banned a demonstration in the northern city of Lille on Saturday, while a march in Marseille took place with a changed trajectory, ordered out of the city centre.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said this week that more than 3,000 people, mostly teenagers, had been arrested in six nights of riots that ended a week ago. Some 2,500 buildings were damaged.
Saturday's demonstration was called by the family of Adama Traore, a Black Frenchman whose death in police custody in 2016 has been marked by annual protests since. Organisers had sought to move it central Paris after it was banned in Beaumont-sur-Oise, the Paris suburb where Traore died.
French authorities and politicians including President Emmanuel Macron have denied institutional racism within the country's law enforcement agencies.
The French Foreign Ministry denied on Saturday that the country's legal system is racist, a day after the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) called for France to address "the structural and systemic causes of racial discrimination, including in law enforcement".
"Any accusation of systemic racism or discrimination by law enforcement in France is unfounded", the foreign ministry said.
