Hun Manet | The next-generation dynast

Here comes the son, rolling through the streets of Phnom Penh in a black vehicle. He wears a generous smile for a swarm of white-and-blue-clad supporters, as hundreds of cars, motorcycles and tuk-tuks trail behind. “Today is a victory day for us,” Hun Manet, 45, exclaims, two days before Cambodia held its general elections on July 23. General Hun Manet stands below a life-sized poster of his father, Hun Sen, Asia’s longest-serving leader who has ruled the nation with an iron fist for 38 years. “History has shown that only the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has the ability to bring safety and peace to Cambodia,” Gen. Hun Manet roars. A thunderous chant comes in return: “Bravo Hun Manet, long live Hun Sen!” The sky is overcast, rain is inevitable — just like the Hun family’s triumph.

The dominant CPP swept to unsurprising success in an election devoid of a credible opposition, which the U.S. State Department described as “neither free nor fair”. Mr. Hun Sen, 70, was re-elected Prime Minister for his seventh term. Come August 22, however, the former Khmer Rouge battalion commander will no longer be Cambodia’s leader. “I must sacrifice and relinquish power,” he said, as he announced the transition, the first in four decades, to his son. Gen. Hun Manet won a seat in Phnom Penh and now awaits his confirmation as a member of the National Assembly.

A political mystery thus writes itself in Cambodia. It features a ruthless leader who has overseen civil war, environmental destruction, ‘peace and development’; a restive nation growing weary of violence, repression and corruption; a son groomed to inherit an autocratic regime. Will the son be a worthy successor, launching Cambodia’s first political dynasty? Or will he, against all evidence, reform Cambodia?

Gen. Hun Manet was born in 1977, in the middle of the totalitarian communist regime of Pol Pot (Mr. Hun Sen fought for the Khmer Rouge before defecting to the Vietnamese side). The oldest of Mr. Hun Sen’s six children, Gen. Hun Manet attended high school in Phnom Penh before joining the military in 1995. He later attended the U.S. Military Academy West Point (the first Cambodian to do so); went on to pursue an economics degree from New York University followed by a doctorate in economics from Bristol University. In a 2003 interview, he spoke admiringly of America’s culture which allowed people a unique freedom and opportunity.

Gen. Hun Manet’s political persona shaped up concurrently: he held roles in the counterterrorism force, was promoted to the second-highest rank in Cambodia’s military in 2018, was voted into the CPP’s permanent committee, and now steers the CPP’s central youth wing. The four-star General married the daughter of a prominent Cambodian politician. Ever since Gen. Hun Manet was announced as a prime ministerial candidate in 2021, he has engaged in regional defence diplomacy, meeting officials from India, China, Japan and the U.S., while making trips to neighbours.

Like father, unlike son?

General Hun Manet’s upbringing and path to politics bear little similarity to his father’s. Mr. Hun Sen grew up in poverty, fought for a radical Communist regime, defected to the other side when the tides were turning, ejected the Khmer Rouge from power and brokered a peace accord. When Mr. Hun Sen was 45 (the same age as Gen. Hun Manet today), he led a brutal military coup, killing hundreds, against the coalition government elected after Cambodia’s first democratic elections. In 2011, when street protests in Tunisia overthrew dictator Zain ul Abidin bin Ali, he sharply said: “I’m going to make [the Opposition] dead... and if anyone is strong enough to try to hold a demonstration, I will beat all those dogs and put them in a cage.”

Aggression has shaped his governance, marked by human rights violations, rampant corruption, sanctioned violence against political opponents, effectively dissolving the notion of a multi-party democracy. Sebastian Strangio, in his book Hun Sen’s Cambodia, identified Mr. Hun Sen as a “strong leader of a weak nation”. Today, the CPP holds every seat in the 125-member legislature after the main Opposition was dissolved ahead of the 2018 election.

Gen. Hun Manet, conversely, was born into wealth and status. He smiles and poses for selfies with voters. A colleague who worked with him in Australia in an interview described him as “calm” and “humble” – a persona he is beginning to shed. Now, he combatively speaks of political rivals (“extremist groups” engaging in “dirty tricks”) and reiterates the party line of moving to peace and development. To Gen. Hun Manet’s colleague, it feels like “he’s acting, putting on an act”. He led the military operations during the 2008 Cambodian-Thai border dispute, but reportedly had “no real operational control during the fightings”, Nikkei Asia reported.

Political analysts argue he is yet to be politically tested, but concur that he is a political necessity to maintain stability. For one, “...no one escapes old age, sickness and death”, Sophal Ear, an associate professor of diplomacy, remarked in an interview. Mr. Hun Sen denied reports of being hospitalised in 2017, but concerns about his health grow. Two, Gen. Hun Manet is positioned as the “Prime Minister candidate [of] the future”, a fresh face who can appeal to young voters with his exposure to a democracy outside Cambodia.

A mirage of ‘peace’ shimmers across Cambodia, seemingly healed from the ruinous Pol Pot years and now inching towards ‘development’ as foreign investment gushes from China. But as Mr. Strangio, the author, notes, the illusion belies the complexity of a repressive regime: economic inequities, pandemic fallout, debt crisis and climate change hold the nation up on stilts.

Political dynasty

Three questions have puzzled critics and supporters alike. Does Gen. Hun Manet have the political know-how to win support from members within the ruling party? Will his Western education breathe new life into democracy? And, more pertinently, to what degree will he be allowed to rule? Mr. Hun Sen answered the last one on July 26: “If my son fails to meet expectations... I would reassume my role as Prime Minister” while warning that any disruption in the status quo would be equal to “disrupting peace and undoing the achievements of the older generation”. For now, Mr. Hun Sen will continue to head the CPP and participate as a member of the National Assembly.

“Every time the son of a dictator succeeds the dictator, the angle of the story is always that he’s a potential reformer...” Lee Morgenbesser, a professor who wrote a book on authoritarian elections, told a media outlet. “I’ve never once seen it turn out to be validated.”

The exiled Opposition leader, Sam Rainsy, said in an interview that Mr. Hun Sen is merely “preserving the current system” by seeding a dynasty, and Gen. Hun Manet “lacks personality and charisma and his father’s authority”.

The generational shift is part of a larger change of guard within the CPP: the old ruling elite will step down to make way for a younger generation of officials, most of whom are relatives. Gen. Hun Manet’s two younger siblings will join the ranks as well. The beginning of Cambodia’s political dynasty resembles a game of musical chairs: the ditty has stopped, Gen. Hun Manet finds himself the heir-apparent, in a seat under Mr. Hun Sen’s shadow.