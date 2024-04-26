Humza Yousaf vows to continue as Scotland First Minister, face no confidence vote

April 26, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - LONDON

Scotland’s First MinisterHumza Yousaf, on April 26, said he would not resign following the end of a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens that led to the Opposition backing a no confidence motion against him.

Speaking at an event in Dundee, Mr. Yousaf said he would not resign and was confident of winning the vote. The Scottish politician said he would lead the party into the U.K.’s upcoming general elections as well as Scottish elections in 2026.

Mr. Yousuf had ended a power sharing agreement (the Bute House agreement) with the Scottish Greens on April 25 as cracks appeared in an already fragile agreement, following the SNP’s decision last week to scrap climate targets. The Scottish Tories tabled a motion of no confidence against Mr. Yousaf and Scottish Labour has tabled a motion against the entire government.

“The people of Scotland deserve a fresh start — this can only come with a Scottish election,” Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said, pointing to the National Health Service (NHS) appointment waiting lists and public finances.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens , Patrick Harvie, said Mr Yousaf did not have the confidence of the Scottish parliament and needed to face the outcome of ending the power sharing agreement.

“He needs to bear the consequences of that reckless and damaging decision,” Mr. Harvie told news agency PA Media.

To stay in power , Mr. Yousaf will need the support of his 63 SNP colleagues as well as backing of 65 other Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). If he does not survive the vote, the SNP will have to find a new leader within 28 days, failing which there will be fresh elections . If the SNP as a whole loses the vote, fresh elections will have to be called within 28 days.

On April 26, Mr. Yousaf said he hoped to work with the Greens on an issue-by-issue basis.

Eyes were also on how Ash Regan, one-time contender for the SNP leader position and now a member of former First Minister Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, would vote. The Alba Party said it would not back Labour’s no confidence motion, and said those supporting independence for Scotland could rely on the Alba Party.

“As much as Humza Yousaf and the SNP find themselves in a tricky predicament, independence supporters will not turn back to the yoke of Tory and Labour mediocrity,” an Alba Party spokesperson said.

The votes of no confidence could be held as early as next week.

