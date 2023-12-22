Human-wildlife conflict costing bear lives in Japan

December 22, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Thousands of bears are being shot in Japan each year as they become more and more of a problem.

People moving from rural areas and Japan’s ageing society — plus climate change affecting bears’ food and hibernation time — are prompting ever more of the hungry animals to approach towns.

Reliable data is hard to find but bear numbers also appear to have rocketed, with one newspaper estimating they had roughly tripled in 11 years in some places. The increasing frequency of these powerful animals coming into contact with people has created alarming headlines.

This year is on track to be the deadliest for humans since the government started collating data in 2006, with six people killed by bears. It’s been far worse for the bears.

On average over the past five years, 4,895 have been killed each year, according to figures from the Environment Ministry. As of November 30, 6,287 have died in this fiscal year (to March).

“This year, it’s expected to go as high as 8,000,” said Tanaka, a bear expert who works for the Picchio Wildlife Research Center.

This is prompting unease in a country — three-quarters of it mountainous — that thinks of itself as living in harmony with nature.

“For a long time, Japanese people co-existed with wild animals... They believed in the presence of gods in every kind of living thing and avoided unnecessary killing,” Mr. Tanaka said.

“But now, it has become difficult to segregate the wild and human areas due to the change in environment, and in people’s lifestyles,” he said.