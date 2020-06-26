Watch | Hug curtains help reunite families in Brazil

26 June 2020 12:54 IST

A video on hug curtains in Brazilian care homes helping families reunite amid the pandemic

Some care homes in Brazil have come up with the idea of a hug curtain or a hug tunnel. It is a creative solution to connect the elderly people with their loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hug curtain or tunnel allows visitors to hold their loved ones without coming in direct contact with them.These senior residents who have been in isolation since March were longing to meet their loved ones.

The hug curtain is a thick plastic sheet with arms, attached to one of the facility’s entrances. The plastic has arm holes at three different heights to accommodate children and those in wheelchairs.

