How will the Iowa caucuses impact elections? | Explained

January 21, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

The story so far: The 2024 election season kicked off formally with the Republican Party’s Iowa caucuses last Monday, the results of which confirmed the popularity of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Mr. Trump won the caucus with a wide margin over rivals Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, and Nikki Haley, former Governor of South Carolina. The result indicates his overwhelming popularity within Republican ranks, and a broad swathe of demographic cohorts, making him the likely favourite for being the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election and mounting a challenge to the incumbent, Democratic President Joe Biden.

What voting patterns underlie the Iowa caucuses results?

With a commanding 30 point-lead over his competitors, the 45th President garnered 20 delegates in Iowa, compared to Mr. DeSantis’ nine and Ms. Haley’s eight delegates, respectively. A total of 1,215 delegates is required for a Republican candidate in order to win the Party’s nomination.

Editorial |Early lead: On Donald Trump’s big win in Iowa caucuses

Mr. Trump raised the bar on his margin of victory across Iowa compared to his performance in the 2016 caucuses, grabbing all but one of the counties there and 87% of the 1,657 precincts in the state. Yet not all the news was good for Mr. Trump —almost half the voters of the state, 49%, supported a candidate other than him. Further, his performance was remarkably weak in suburban and urban areas— he got less than 25% of the vote in more than 36 precincts even though he cornered over 90% of the votes cast in a similar number of rural precincts. Nevertheless, surveys conducted around polling in Iowa suggest that among those who voted for Mr. Trump were older and younger age cohorts, men and women, and far-right and evangelical caucus-goers — all indicative of a broadening of his support base since the 2016 election.

Reports from the state also suggest that nearly 50% of Republicans considered themselves to be members of the “Make America Great Again (MAGA)” movement and close to 90% amongst this group believed certain falsehoods issued by the Trump campaign in 2020 and beyond, specifically the disproved allegation that the 2020 election was “stolen”. It could be inferred that this cohort would be most likely to overlook the federal and state charges that Mr. Trump is currently facing relating to his role in fomenting the January 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol and direct election interference in the state of Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

What challenge do his rivals pose?

Ms. Haley represents the greatest possibility of challenging Mr. Trump in the months ahead. All eyes are now on the next Republican contest in New Hampshire, which is a swing state and will be her best chance to slow Mr. Trump’s momentum in this election season. New Hampshire is comprised of a far greater white and rural population than Iowa and, significantly, independent voters represent close to 40% of the electorate. There is a reasonable chance that these voters may prefer moderate candidates to Mr. Trump. However, this in a sense is the problem that Mr. Trump’s rivals, such as Ms. Haley, face. Advance polls in New Hampshire are showing that either Mr. Trump is leading Ms. Haley by double digits, or that the former president is polling at 50% or higher. The reason for this margin is that while Ms. Haley is winning Independent voters by 10 to 20 points, Mr. Trump is scoring strongly with registered Republicans and leads in their support by nearly 40 points.

What does the voting so far say about the state of U.S. politics?

On the one hand, an analysis of the Iowa results suggests that it is quite likely that compared to 2016 and 2020, Mr. Trump will perform well electorally across the board in terms of geographic and demographic cohorts. However, the absolute numbers of voters backing Mr. Trump may not have risen significantly, or may even have declined, albeit in pockets rather than in majority groupings that could change political outcomes. Similarly, the disaggregation of voter support across political beliefs of voters hints at a rightward shift in Mr. Trump’s base — he has performed better amongst the party faithful, including sizeable numbers of MAGA Republicans, than with Independents.

This potentially bodes ill for the prospect of bipartisanship in the federal government, which in turn complicates policymaking because it is unlikely that, in the post-November scenario, the White House and both Houses of the U.S. Congress will be controlled by the same party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.