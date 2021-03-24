How the UNHRC vote will impact Sri Lanka, the Tamil Question and Relations with India | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

On March 23, the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva adopted the resolution on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ with 22 member states of the 47-member Council voting in its favour. India was among 11 member states that abstained on the vote, which Sri Lanka had been opposing.

What will be the impact of the UNHRC vote on Sri Lanka? Is it merely symbolic or will it make a difference in the resolution of the Tamil question? How will it shape India-Sri Lanka relations going forward? What does the continued importance of China, which was among those who opposed the vote, in its backing of Sri Lanka in the UN imply for the future of Beijing's increasingly close relations with Colombo?



Guest: Meera Srinivasan, Sri Lanka correspondent, The Hindu

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu



Episode Notes: 'India cannot abandon us': An interview with Sri Lanka's Foreign Secretary