How the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump unfolded

Published - July 15, 2024 03:33 pm IST

This is a brief analysis of the scene of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as satellite imagery of the site.

The Hindu Bureau

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, that set off panic as a bloodied Trump was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried into his vehicle. A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other people were critically wounded.

This is a brief analysis of the scene of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as satellite imagery of the site, which shows the shooter was able to get astonishingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking.

Here’s what’s known so far about the timeline of the shooting:

Trump’s rally takes place at the Butler Farm Show Grounds, Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

The ground on 625 Evans City Road is home to the Butler Farm Show, an annual agriculture fair.

6.02 p.m. EDT - Trump takes the stage to the strains of “God Bless the U.S.A.” He waves at the cheering crowd and begins his regular rally speech, with spectators both in front of him and behind him on risers.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. | Photo Credit: AP

Trump starts addressing his supporters and speaks for roughly six minutes before the scene erupts into chaos.

6.10 p.m. - After rally-goers notice a man climbing on the top of the roof of a nearby building, a local law enforcement officer climbs to the roof, according to two law enforcement officials.

A man identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks points his rifle at the officer, who retreats down the ladder, the officials said.

An undated image obtained 14 July, 2024 shows a driver’s license photograph of Thomas Matthew Crooks,the suspected shooter of former US President Donald Trump.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Gunman then quickly fires, according to the officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump was showing off border-crossing numbers when gunfire began.

As the first pop rings out, Trump says, “Oh,” and raises his hand to his right ear and looks at it, before quickly crouching to the ground behind his lectern. Video shows Trump getting to his feet and reaching with his right hand toward his face, which was smeared with blood.

Donald Trump reacts after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Secret Service agents rush to the stage and pile atop the former president to shield him.

Secret Service counter snipers fire back and shoot Crooks.

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

While the gunman is positioned outside the rally venue, the distance between him and where Trump is speaking is only approximately 400 to 500 feet, according to law enforcement sources.

About 1 minute after the shots - As Trump stands up, he pumps to the crowd with his right fist. He appears to mouth the word “fight” twice to his crowd of supporters, prompting loud cheers and then chants of “USA. USA. USA.”

Donald Trump shows his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents.

About 2 minutes after the shots - Trump turns back to the crowd and again raises a fist right before agents put him into a vehicle and he is taken to a local hospital.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief attending the rally, is shot and killed. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday that Comperatore used his body as a shield to protect his wife and daughter.

This undated photo provided by the Buffalo Township, Pa., Volunteer Fire Company shows former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore. | Photo Credit: AP

6.50 p.m. - Secret Service says “the former President is safe.”

8:42 p.m. - Trump posts on his social media site that he was injured in the upper part of his right ear. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he said.

Trump’s private jet lands at Newark Liberty International Airport. Video posted by an aide showed the former president deplaning, flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency’s counter assault team. It was an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail.

Trump travels to his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, to spend the night.

Source: AP, Reuters, CNN, and FBI

