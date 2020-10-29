Watch | How is the President of United States elected? 

29 October 2020 15:42 IST

A video explainer on the process of electing the President of the United States

The United States President is elected every four years and can serve for only two terms. According to the Constitution of the U.S., the President must be a natural born citizen of at least 35 years of age and a resident for at least 14 years.

