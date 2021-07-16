How can India and other Asian countries help Afghanistan? | Worldview from Tashkent

16 July 2021 23:03 IST

A special episode from the Central Asia and South Asia conference at Tashkent, Uzbekistan

In this week's Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar brings a special edition from the Central Asia and South Asia conference at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Within days of the US and NATO beginning their troops pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban has pushed ahead, claiming towns and border check-posts in different parts of the country. Can the region step in to help Afghanistan in its crisis hour?

What is it that a grouping of Central and South Asia can achieve?

More importantly, how should India engage with this regional solution for Afghanistan?