Houthi rebels storm Human Rights Office in Yemen: UN

Yemen’s Houthi rebels stormed the headquarters of the UN Human Rights Office in the capital, Sana’a, seizing documents, furniture and vehicles, a senior UN official said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

The seizure was the latest move in a crackdown by the Houthis on people working with the UN, aid agencies and foreign embassies. In June, the Houthis detained more than 60 people working with the UN and other NGOs, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office. The crackdown comes as the Iranian-backed rebels have been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The rebels took over the UN Human Rights Office’s premises in Sana’a on August 3, after forcing UN Yemeni workers to hand over belongings, including documents, furniture and vehicles, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said in a statement.

“Ansar Allah forces must leave the premises and return all assets and belongings immediately,” Mr. Türk said, using the official name of the Houthis.

A spokesperson for the Houthis did not return phone calls and messages requesting comment.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had suspended the office’s operations in Sana’a and other Yemeni areas controlled by the Houthis following the June crackdown campaign. But it still operates in the parts of Yemen controlled by the internationally recognised government.