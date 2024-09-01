ADVERTISEMENT

Houthi rebels say they attacked ship off Yemen

Published - September 01, 2024 08:59 am IST - Dubai

The Yemeni rebels have waged a campaign against international shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that they say is in solidarity with Palestinians

AFP

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Saturday they had attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, as a multinational naval force said two missiles exploded near a Liberia-flagged vessel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the ship (GROTON) in the Gulf of Aden," Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets ship in southern Red Sea, officials say

He said the ship had been hit and that it was the second time it had been attacked after a similar incident on August 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yemeni rebels have waged a campaign against international shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), run by a Western naval coalition, reported that the Groton had been targeted by two ballistic missiles when it was 130 nautical miles east of Aden.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, run by Britain's Royal Navy, said the captain reported that all crew were safe and the Groton was "proceeding to next port of call".

ADVERTISEMENT

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's response to Israel, officials say

The Houthi attacks, targeting ships that they say are linked to Israel, have disrupted traffic in a maritime zone that is vital to global trade.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said Saturday that U.S. forces destroyed a Huthi drone and an uncrewed surface vessel in rebel-controlled areas of Yemen over the past 24 hours.

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces," CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / Yemen

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US