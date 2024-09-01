GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Houthi rebels say they attacked ship off Yemen

The Yemeni rebels have waged a campaign against international shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that they say is in solidarity with Palestinians

Published - September 01, 2024 08:59 am IST - Dubai

AFP
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Saturday they had attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, as a multinational naval force said two missiles exploded near a Liberia-flagged vessel.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the ship (GROTON) in the Gulf of Aden," Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets ship in southern Red Sea, officials say

He said the ship had been hit and that it was the second time it had been attacked after a similar incident on August 3.

The Yemeni rebels have waged a campaign against international shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), run by a Western naval coalition, reported that the Groton had been targeted by two ballistic missiles when it was 130 nautical miles east of Aden.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, run by Britain's Royal Navy, said the captain reported that all crew were safe and the Groton was "proceeding to next port of call".

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's response to Israel, officials say

The Houthi attacks, targeting ships that they say are linked to Israel, have disrupted traffic in a maritime zone that is vital to global trade.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said Saturday that U.S. forces destroyed a Huthi drone and an uncrewed surface vessel in rebel-controlled areas of Yemen over the past 24 hours.

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces," CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

