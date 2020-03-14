House passes aid Bill

Washington

14 March 2020 22:27 IST

The House approved legislation early on Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it.

As the House of Representatives prepared to vote late on Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi trumpeted the hard-fought package that will provide free testing, sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programmes.

