House passes aid Bill

The House approved legislation early on Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it.

As the House of Representatives prepared to vote late on Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi trumpeted the hard-fought package that will provide free testing, sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programmes.

