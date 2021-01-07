House Democrats move to impeach Trump after Capitol violence

WASHINGTON

07 January 2021 23:18 IST

Democratic lawmakers circulated articles of impeachment on Thursday to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a violent breach, Representative David Cicilline said.

"I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that@RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S.Capitol," Mr. Cicilline said on Twitter

Advertising

Advertising