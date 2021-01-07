International

House Democrats move to impeach Trump after Capitol violence

Democratic lawmakers circulated articles of impeachment on Thursday to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a violent breach, Representative David Cicilline said.

"I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that@RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S.Capitol," Mr. Cicilline said on Twitter

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2021 11:20:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/house-democrats-move-to-impeach-trump-after-capitol-violence/article33523169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY