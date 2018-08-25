International

Hotel fire in Chinese city of Harbin kills 18: Xinhua

A fire early on Saturday morning at a hot springs hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin killed 18 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and rescue work was continuing, the Xinhua report said.

Dec 12, 2019

