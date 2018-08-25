Hotel fire in Chinese city of Harbin kills 18: Xinhua

A fire early on Saturday morning at a hot springs hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin killed 18 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and rescue work was continuing, the Xinhua report said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor